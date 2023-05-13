Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: May 13, 2023 / 11:26 PM CDT
Updated: May 13, 2023 / 11:26 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters get the win over the Washington Wild Things 3-2. The Otters were led by Zach Smith on the mound who recorded seven strikeouts, his Frontier League career high.
Tattoo lotions can help you with aftercare and maintain your tattoos so they stay bright and fresh.
Summer is a great time to dine al fresco and enjoy the weather, but bugs can ruin the experience. Try these outdoor insect traps to make it more enjoyable.
Using a variety of hanging and tabletop lamps can turn your patio into an inviting, whimsical oasis. Check out these top options.