HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters announced that pitcher Jake Polancic had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Officials state the 6’3″ closer from Langley, British Columbia was a strong force in the back end of the Otters’ bullpen in 2023 with 17 saves in 32 games, striking out 48 and walking 18 while carrying a 2.16 ERA, second best on the team.

“Jake has put in the work to get to this moment,” Evansville Field Manager Andy McCauley said. “We are all incredibly proud of him for reaching this next step in his career. We look forward to seeing him work his way up the affiliation next season.”

The Otters state in 2022, Polancic served as the team’s set-up man for former Otters’ closer Logan Sawyer. He produced a 2.66 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 47 innings of work.

The team also state prior to the 2022 season with Evansville, Polancic spent the 2021 season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association. Before 2021, Polancic spent four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after being drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.