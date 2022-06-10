EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters have announced that starting pitcher Tim Holdgrafer has been signed by the Kansas City Royals.

Holdgrafer, from San Diego, Calif., and a former Cal Poly Pomona product, signed and joined the Otters for his first professional baseball ahead of the 2021 campaign and was off to a great start in 2022.

The right-hander went 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA and 34 strikeouts in four starts and 27.0 innings pitched in 2022 for the Otters.

“We couldn’t be happier for Tim, he’s earned this opportunity,” Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. “He’s worked hard and has been willing to learn to get better. A tough competitor on the mound, taking the ball every fifth day and being a reliable starter for us.”

Holdgrafer earned Frontier League Pitcher of the Week on May 22 following his 13-strikeout performance on May 19 against the Empire State Greys, in which he threw a three-hitter in seven innings.

He also had multiple double-figure strikeout performances in the 2021 season.

“We are very happy for Tim getting this opportunity with the Royals,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He certainly deserves it, and we wish him the best of luck with the Royals organization.”

In his career and two seasons with the Otters, Holdgrafer posted a 12-4 record and a 2.71 ERA. He totaled 165 strikeouts in 22 starts and 139.1 innings.

Holdgrafer is the second MLB signee for the Otters in 2022, as left-handed pitcher Braden Scott signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in February.

Holdgrafer is the first Otter to sign with the Royals organization out of Evansville since pitcher Cole Hilt in 2004.