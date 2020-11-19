Otters President John Stanley to serve as Frontier League Board President

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville Otters President John Stanley will serve a one-year term as Board of Directors President of the Frontier League beginning immediately, the Frontier League and the Evansville Otters announced. Stanley will continue to serve as the Otters’ president, officials say.

“I am thrilled and flattered to serve a term as Frontier League President during this challenging and exciting time in the Frontier League’s history,” Stanley said.

The news comes after Rich Sauget Sr. announced he is retiring as Frontier League Board President, which he has held since November of 2003. The Evansville Otters won the Frontier League in 2006 and 2016.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020)

