EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In an afternoon battle Wednesday, the Evansville Otters came out ahead of the Windy City ThunderBolts 4-3, walking off in the tenth inning at Bosse Field.

Windy City set the pace early, scoring a run on an RBI single from Peyton Isaacson that followed three walks from Parker Brahms. The 1-0 ThunderBolts advantage held steady into the fifth when the Otters finally found some offense.

The Otters kicked off the fifth with back-to-back doubles from Elijah MacNamee and Miles Gordon. Gordon’s was enough to bring MacNamee home and tie the game at 1-1.

Three batters later, Gary Mattis bunted a runner home to give Evansville an advantage.

Windy City bounced right back, tying the game at 2-2 in the sixth off a solo home run from Jake Boone.

The ThunderBolts grabbed a go-ahead run in the seventh, this time courtesy of an RBI double from Jarius Richards.

Evansville trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, and after a close play at first and a failed stolen base attempt, were down to their last out. Down to his last strike, Gordon homered to right to tie the game.

The game entered extra innings, the first occurrence for the Otters this season.

A strong half-inning from Joe Riley gave Evansville a chance to win the game in the bottom half of the tenth, with Andy Armstrong serving as the ghost runner at second.

After Mattis bunted his way on base and stole second, Zach Biermann was due up with no outs and runners on second and third. A sharply hit ball past the first basemen gave Evansville their first extra-innings win of the year.

Joe Riley received the win, his third of the season. Layne Schnitz-Paxton took the loss, dropping him to 1-3.

Brahms went six complete innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, striking out eight.

With the win, Evansville advances to 13-9 on the year, tied with Washington atop the West Division. Washington can retake sole possession of first with a win against Tri-City tonight.

Windy City and Evansville conclude their three-game set Thursday with a double header (due to wet field conditions Tuesday night) beginning at 5:35 p.m., gates at Bosse Field opening at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.