EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters named three 2022 Frontier League postseason award winners.

A news release says Logan Sawyer has been named the 2022 Frontier League Relief Pitcher of the Year. To date, Sawyer leads the Frontier League in 22 saves and has allowed just one run this season. Sawyer was drafted in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of Lincoln Memorial University.

The Evansville Otters say Mandy Flaig has been named the 2022 Frontier League Trainer of the Year. She started her career working as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at Georgetown College before working at Kentucky State University where she eventually became the Head Athletic Trainer, working most with both football and baseball. 2022 was her first season working as the Athletic Trainer for the Evansville Otters.

Officials with the Evansville Otters say Cameron Ellison has been named the 2022 Frontier League Clubbie of the Year. Ellison is the Otters’ assistant Clubhouse Manager. Alongside Ben Garrett, Ellison has helped prepare the Bosse Field facilities for both the Otters and each visiting team.

