EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters surrendered eight runs in the fourth inning as the Gateway Grizzlies ran away to a 9-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

The game held scoreless through the first three innings before Gateway finally struck. The Grizzlies used back-to-back walks to set up a two-run single from Kevin Krause. A few batters later, Jay Prather walked a run in before Alex Hernandez cashed in two more runs on a single.

The Otters opted for Brayden Bonner, who also struggled in the inning. Another Grizzlies run scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. The scoring-fest concluded with a two-run single for Zach Racusin. Finally, the fourth inning ended, Gateway leading 8-0.

The Otters finally got their first hit of the ballgame in the fifth, but couldn’t back it up.

In the seventh, the Gateway lead grew as Isaac Benard led off the inning with a solo home run.

Evansville responded in the bottom half of the seventh as George Callil scored on an error.

Though down 9-1, the Otters kept fighting in the eighth, scoring on back-to-back fielders-choice RBIs from Steven Sensley and J.R. Davis.

But it would be too little too late for Evansville, as they dropped the series with a 9-3 loss.

The loss fell on starter Vinny Santasiero, his only result of 2022. Lukas Veinburgs grabbed the win for Gateway. The Otters continue the season this week at Windy City. Tuesday night’s series-opener begins at 7:05 p.m. Audio-only coverage is available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube channel.



