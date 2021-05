EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Otters have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2021 season.

Evansville will have new home white uniforms, road grey uniforms and alternative uniforms featuring blue tops that will ne worn on Sunday and other special occasions.

Team officials say the new color theme is a way to honor the history of professional baseball in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on May 17, 2021)