EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The OVC tournament tips off tomorrow inside of the Ford Center. The competition isn’t new to Evansville, but USI is the fresh addition to spark the attention of the hometown crowd.

OVC commissioner, Beth DeBauche is thrilled for their entry into the conference.

“It’s really terrific to have a local member here in Evansville. All three new teams have been committed to being a part of this league. The enthusiasm and excitement about these new members is making it a fun time to be in the OVC,” said DeBauche.

This Southern Indiana squad is bringing a lot to the table including two First Team All OVC players in Jacob Palakovic and Isaiah Swope.

Also the OVC announced a new deal that keeps the tournament in Evansville through 2026. There is also an option for 2027.