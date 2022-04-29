EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The OVC men’s and women’s tennis championships are underway at Wesselman Tennis Center.

It’s the 2nd year in a row the tournament has been played in Evansville. Eleven teams are in the field, featuring double and singles play, with spots in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

“We are really excited to be back here. The Evansville Sports Corporation and the city have been great hosts, so we are just glad to be back,” says Assistant OVC Commissioner Logan Brooks. “We strive to make this the best student athlete experience there is. We hope to make it a great experience and see who gets forward to the NCAA.

The finals will be played on Sunday.