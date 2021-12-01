OVC tickets on sale now

BRENTWOOD, Tn (WEHT) – All-session tickets for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships are on sale now.

Tickets can be bought for just $60 through each OVC schools’ ticket office and the Ford Center’s website until February 1, 2022. After February 1, the price of an all-session ticket becomes $80. The OVC Basketball Championships will be held March 2 to 5 at the Ford Center in Evansville.

A $60 all-session ticket includes admission to all eight sessions of the OVC Championship, which includes seven men’s games and seven women’s games. Single session tickets will go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be priced at $30 for a men’s session and $15 for a women’s session.

The OVC Basketball Championships will feature the top eight teams on both the men’s and women’s

sides. More information on this year’s OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, including how to get tickets, can be found at this website.