HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro baseball team is off to a 1-1 start.

The Red Devils finished middle of the pack last season and they only graduated one senior. Even now, there is still just one senior on the team.

Connor Hallmark is the man and now the leader of a team that even has some eighth graders on it. He said leading is his job.

“A lot of our starters are either sophomores or freshman. So I have to lead,” said Hallmark.

His coach, Jacob Fiorella, said that he understands how much he asks of his player.

“It puts a lot of pressure on Connor and he takes the brunt of it,” said Fiorella.

Fiorella also said that Hallmark has earned it.

He’s been a great leader for these guys. He works really hard in the weight room. He’s a great student and he’s kind of a dirt bag on the field, which is what we are trying to get all of our guys to play like,” said Fiorella.

“Dirt bag” is a good thing in baseball. It means the player is bringing everything to every game.

Next up they have Hancock County on Wednesday night.