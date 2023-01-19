OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Boy’s Basketball team is having a steady season so far, sitting at 8-6.

Recently, they had a narrow loss to Owensboro Catholic 80-78. But now they look to bounce back against Bosse.

While the two schools are in separate states, they still consider themselves rivals, including Head Coach Rod Drake.

“They play our style of ball. We’re going to get up and down and I’m sure they are looking forward to the same situation. It’s become a rivalry and we’re excited to play them,” said Drake.

Guard Kenyata Carbon said the key is physicality.

“We have to be physical and ready to play, and we’ll be in good shape,” said Carbon.

Guard Cayman Powell said they expect Bosse to be physical back.

“They’re a physical team so we have to be physical back. It’s been physical the past few years,” said Powell.

The game will happen Friday at 7 p.m.