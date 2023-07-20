OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – High school football is still around a month away. There’s not many certainties at this point.

One thing that is close to certain is that Owensboro Catholic will put a lot of points on the board. It’s a team that scored 40 or more in seven of their games last season.

The quarterback responsible for it is Brady Atwell. At 6’3″, 250 pounds, the head coach, Jason Morris, said he’s part of the reason they run an air raid offense.

“When you have the generational talent that we have in Brady Atwell, you have to try and use him,” said Morris.

With Atwell’s physical capabilities, the Aces can adapt their game plan like few others can.

“He can affect the game in so many different ways. He can run over you. He’s got the speed to run by you, and he’s got an arm that is very special,” said Morris.

Even with Atwell at quarterback, scoring 40 points can’t be a one-man show. The players around him are fantastic in their own rights. They’ve also played with Atwell for a couple years. Atwell said it elevates their game.

“All those guys with the ball in their hand can compete at any level they want to if they want to go on and play college ball. With that many weapons, it makes my job a lot easier,” said Atwell.

One of those weapons is Tutt Carrico who also plays on the defensive side of the ball. The outside linebacker said that the team’s defense has the capabilities to not let any teams keep up with the high-powered offense.

“This is the most veteran defense that I’ve ever been a part of. I think our weakest point is the line. But I still think that we have really good defensive ends. Nose tackle is a position that someone is going to have to come up and fill. If we get that position filled, we’ll have a complete defense and I think we already have a complete defense,” said Carrico.

That defense will play a large part in how far this team can go.