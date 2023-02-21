OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Girl’s Basketball team is matching up with Owensboro for the district championship on Thursday night.

These two teams stack right up with each other. They split the season series 1-1 and only a three point differential came from those two games.

The Aces had a great start to the season, but stumbled towards the finish line, losing four straight towards the end of the regular season. One of those losses was to the Red Devils just over a week ago.

Head coach, Michael Robertson knows that his team needs to clean up their game in order to win.

“Last time we played them, we had 20 turnovers and that’s way to many against a team like that. They thrive off of turnovers. So if you give them a lot of loose-balls and second-chance points, you’re going to be in for a long night,” said Robertson.

Senior Katie Riney said the key to winning is being ready for whatever is thrown their way.

“As long as we play hard defense, own our player that we’re guarding, look to score and push ball, and not be afraid of their contact and physical abilities, then we should be fine,” said Riney.

The district title game is Thursday at 7 p.m.