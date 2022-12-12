OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Catholic boys basketball has began the season undefeated (5-0).

High intensity practices is what players say has led to the hot start. Tutt Carrico a junior with the team says in his three years of playing varsity, this is the hardest working team he has played with.

Head coach Tim Riley says he knows losses may come during the long season, but as long as the team continues to learn from their mistakes, they will continue to push forward in the right direction.

Brian Griffith a senior on the team has the opportunity this season to knock off a major accomplishment. Coach Riley estimates if Griffith can average around 13 points per game this season he can break the all-time scoring record for most in a career with the program.

Griffith says he comes from a basketball family and basketball has always been a part of who he is. Though he admits accomplishing such a feat would be great, he says he’s always team first and he would take a championship over everything else.