OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different.

The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.

Last year Lexington Christian defeated Owensboro Catholic in the playoffs and this year the Aces want to return the favor.

“We definitely feel like the stars have kind of aligned for us here,” coach Morris said. We get all four rounds at home but you got to take it one day at a time. Our main thing is to win the day. Win Monday Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday and Friday takes care of itself.”

Kickoff for the game on Friday is scheduled for 7:00pm with temperatures expected to be in the 30’s.