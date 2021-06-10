Owensboro Catholic ready for a run in the KHSAA state baseball tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) It may have been in 2019, but Owensboro Catholic didn’t forget its loss in the third region championship game last season.

The Aces followed up that heartbreaking loss with an inspired 32-5 season, which culminated in their first third region championship since 2005 with an 11-4 win over Ohio County.

Now, Owensboro Catholic will embark on the next stage of their postseason on Saturday when they match up with Lyon County in the KHSAA state tournament.



The Aces have history with the Lyons – an 8-7 victory by Owensboro Catholic back in May. While it’s fortunate to have game experience, head coach Derek Hibbs admitted his team will still have their hands full. “I think it’s big from a familiarity standpoint, but to go along with that, they know us, too,” Hibbs said. “We’ve both played each other; we know each other pretty well. We’ll have to play well if we want to advance. I like our chances if we do play well, as with any coach with a team like we’ve got. But Lyon County will be a very good opponent. From here on out, really, if we continue to advance, if we’re fortunate enough to do that, every team is going to be good. And we’re going to have to play at our best if we’re going to keep going.”

“They’re a very solid team, so we’re not going to take them lightly,” said senior Finley Munsey. “They’ve got some good bats, some good arms, and we’re going to have to be playing our best to be able to beat them.”

First pitch for Owensboro Catholic’s semi-state matchup with Lyon County will be at 1 p.m. at Western Kentucky University.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2021)