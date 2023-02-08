OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro girl’s basketball team is having a good season at 16-8.

Now they’ve put themselves as contenders come tournament time. Head Coach Jansen Locher says they need to play with their biggest strength.

“Getting out in transition. Using our athleticism and defense to get some transition baskets. We like to set up our press defense.” said Locher.

Senior Kasia Palmer says everybody is good at it.

“We have a lot of speed and a lot of girls who can get up and play all types of defense. It’s not just certain people. Everybody can play defense. We take pride in our defense and it’s where we get steals and we’re off and we get easy buckets,” said Palmer.

They have three more games to finish out their regular season. Up next is a battle with Owensboro Catholic on Friday night for a rivalry game.