OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Sarah Poole has been hired as the new Owensboro High School girls’ soccer coach. Her father, Dale Poole, coached the boys’ team for 35 years, racking up over 400 career wins.

Sarah Poole said she’s ready because of her father.

“I’ve learned a lot from the coaches I’ve worked with, including my dad,” said Poole.

She also said that her dad’s legacy is a lot to live up to.

“If I can be anything close to what my dad was at the soccer program here, that’d be a success,” said Poole.

Dale Poole said he sees the similarities.

“I think she’s going to be a lot like me. She’s going to put a lot of her life into it and love her players,” said Poole.