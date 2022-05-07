OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Volleyball Club is hosting a huge volleyball tournament on May 7 and 8. There are 64 teams competing in the AAU Blue Bridge Super Regional at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Winners receive a free entry into the AAU National Championships in Orlando, West Coast Championships in Las Vegas or the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix.

The games started on the morning of May 7 and will last to the evening with the last game scheduled at 8 p.m. The tournament will continue on May 8 starting at 8 a.m.

Teams as far away as Indianapolis is competing in the regional. One day tickets are $12 and a weekend pass is $18. Children under five are free.