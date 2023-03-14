OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Red Devils are tipping off the state tournament on Wednesday night.

The team feels prepared for the moment. This program won the championship back in 2015 with Rod Drake as the Head Coach. Drake also won it with the Devils as a player back in 1980.

When Drake saw what the team was power ranked, it put a chip on his shoulder.

“The power rankings have us ranked 16th. Which is fine. 16 teams, only one is going to come back. We’re going to go up there to win some ball games. We’ll be prepared and they can use that as a little bulletin board material,” said Drake.

The first game is 7:30 Wednesday night vs. Ashland Blazer.