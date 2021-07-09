Owensboro recognizes USSSA baseball players with parade

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Baseball players playing in this weekend’s USSSA World Series got the star treatment on Friday in Owensboro.

Players were recognized with a parade down Veteran’s Boulevard before receiving an awards ceremony to close out the night and lead into Friday after 5.

“This is an awesome opportunity both to showcase the river front, and it’s also a chance for these young athletes and their families to get highlighted and to have a little recognition,” said Visit Owensboro President & CEO Mark Calitri.

That recognition was well received amongst the teams in attendance.

“I’m hyped,” said Michael Bohrer, who traveled more than four hours to play for the Hilliard Colts. “I’m so excited. I’ve actually never been in a parade before.”

As many as 54 teams across six different states are in attendance for the World Series from 7U-13U. The tournament began on Thursday, and will conclude on Sunday.

