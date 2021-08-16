Owensboro Red Devils have unfinished business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) 2020 did not end the way Owensboro had planned. The Red Devils suffered their only loss of the season in the 5A state championship game, losing to Bowling Green 17-7.

While it’s a new team and new season, that loss is still something that drives the 2021 version of the Red Devils.

“We think about last year and just how we got so far how we, you know, got there. But we didn’t finish the job, ” says quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. “So this year, all we’re working on is finishing the job, ”

Head coach Jay Fallin adds, “Of course we have talked about it and it does come up and but we fare focused and we try to focus every single day on getting a little bit better every day.”

Owensboro opens with Louisville St. Xavier.

