OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After winning their 4th consecutive regional championship, the Owensboro Red Devils football team has their eyes set on an even bigger championship but to get there they’ll have to get past Frederick Douglass. A team the Red Devils are very familiar with as they have run into the Broncos the last four seasons.

Owensboro is led by a senior class with players like Jeremiah Goodwin, who says he and his classmates always dreamed of playing on the Owensboro field since they were young and they always talked about bringing home a state title.

Head Coach Jay Fallin always tell his team that it is a privilege to play this far into the season and never to take one game or one snap for granted.