Owensboro teen competing in virtual Pan Am Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Timothy Davis has accomplished more at 16 years old than most athletes do their entire lives.

Davis is a three-time national champion in Olympic lifting, and on Thursday he added another feather in his cap.

Davis competed in the Youth Pan American Championships, representing Team USA in the competition. However, as with most things this year, the competition was a bit different. This year’s Pan Am Championship was completely virtual.

“It’s a big challenge for him,” said Timothy’s father, Tim Davis. “He thrives on the big stage. Just the hype of the environment. All of the people dropping barbells; the crowd. His focus is unbelievable there. That’s where he usually does the best, so being virtual here in our gym, with very few people there. It’s not the same environment.”

Timothy said there is certainly a noticeable lack of enthusiasm in the virtual events.



“I think seeing all the people’s faces and knowing that they’re actually there helps a little bit, and whenever you’re lifting, everybody’s cheering you on,” Timothy said. “I think that definitely helps.”

But the precocious teenager is used to a good challenge. A junior at Daviess County High School, Davis has only been weightlifting for four years. Yet, he’s already qualified for three events with Team USA, and he has plenty more to prove.

I think the biggest motivation is his goals,” Tim said. “To win another national championship, to make Team USA. His long term goal is the 2028 Olympics. So, setting those goals, knocking them out one at a time is what keeps him motivated.”

Luckily for Davis, he has a tight support system behind him. His dad and sister are involved in the sport themselves, and actively coach him during competitions.



Whenever Timothy was first getting into it, he was young, and he was trying to catch my numbers,” said Davis’ sister and coach, Karina Delgadillo. “And after he caught mine, he was trying to catch my dad’s numbers. And now we’re just hanging out behind him, because we can’t catch him.”

If he stays on this track, Davis will continue to raise the bar even higher.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 17, 2020)