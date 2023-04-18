OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Thoroughbreds have been through a lot this season but they are not letting anything stop them from staying focused on what needs to get done to accomplish their goal of a TBL title.

Even with staying focused on what needs to be done night in and night out, they have been hit hard with injuries to key players but with the next man up mentality, players like Montel James and Lamontray Harris say the team still has to execute.

Harris says the team chemistry continues to build for the team despite the injuries and the team continues to get better every day.

The team is back in action on Saturday at 8:00p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.