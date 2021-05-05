Owensboro Thoroughbreds thriving in year three

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The Owensboro Thoroughbreds are proving success can come quickly in The Basketball League.

The professional basketball franchise is off to a 6-2 start in year three of play in The Basketball League.

Head coach Mark Anderson thinks he has a team capable of winning a championship. Anderson says, ” I think we have the pieces, parts this year to make a championship run. We’ve got outstanding guard play. We have a presence inside with our two bigs. We put together a team that it’s enjoyable to watch. It’s enjoyable to be around, and they play really well together.”

