OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Red Devils are heading to Rupp Arena for the state tournament.

This team is very different from their version earlier in the season. They were swept in the regular season my Owensboro Catholic.

After that, they did the opposite in the district and regional championship games, beating the Aces both times. Head Coach Rod Drake said a team meeting was the turning point.

“We had a ‘coming to Jesus meeting’. Everybody accepted their roles. We laid it all out on the table and I told our guys that we’re going to win this,” said Drake.

Senior Kenyata Carbon said they realized their Red Devil pride there as well.

“We had some people come in and talk to us about what it really means to be an Owensboro Red Devil. I think that’s what we needed and I think that’s what got us going for the tournament,” said Carbon.

Their state tournament journey starts on Wednesday against Ashland Blazer.