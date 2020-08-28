Pair leading Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Dawie van der Welt and PGA Tour member Wes Roach shared an unofficial tie atop the Korn Ferry Tour Championship leaderboard after play was halted due to darkness Thursday evening.

Van der Welt and Roach each have a 64, 8 under par, one stroke ahead of Greyson Sigg and Seth Reeves. Play was halted Thursday due to thunderstorms in the area. Van der Walt had a bogie free round, marking his best round since June after three straight missed cuts leading into the tournament at Victoria National.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2020)

