Pat Lockyear wins 600th career game

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle’s Pat Lockyear has joined an elite club. The Knights softball head coach recently won his 600th game.

Lockyear has been the Castle head coach for 31 years. He gives all credit to his success to the players he has coached for over three decades.

Lockyear says, “I’ve had some great players over the years. I enjoy what I’m doing. I wouldn’t keep doing it and I certainly don’t do it for the numbers. It’s never been about that really, but it’s a testament to our program and the consistency that we’ve had really in the last 20 years. So I mean, I’m proud of every player that’s ever played for me because I didn’t catch. I didn’t hit. I didn’t throw. They did all that, so I’m proud to have been able to be their coach.”



(This story was originally published on May 20, 2021)