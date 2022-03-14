GREENVILLE, S.C., (WEHT) — If you’re a sports fan in the Tri-State, we’re sure you remember a good old-fashioned rivalry between USI’s former basketball coach Bruce Pearl and KWC’s former coach Ray Harper.

That rivalry will return to the spotlight Friday when Pearl’s Auburn Tigers take on Harper’s Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Big Dance. When Pearl and Harper were coaching in the Tri-State, their games were called “the greatest division two rivalry in the country.”

The intensity was like no other between Pearl and Harper. Each matchup was full of heated moments and energy. One of those coaches will end the other’s season before this weekend, which is something they are used to doing.

The madness will continue between these two as the rivalry is revived on Friday afternoon. Auburn and Jacksonville State will tip off at 11:40 a.m. CT.