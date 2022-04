EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A name has emerged as a possible finalist for the University of Evansville athletics director opening.

Sources tells Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley that Peyton Stovall is a finalist. Stovall is currently Purdue’s associate athletics director for student-athlete development.

Stovall has local ties. He was athletic director at North High School from 2011 to 2013.