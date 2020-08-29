Play suspended Friday night at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Seth Reeves and Chris Kirk sit atop the Korn Ferry Tour Championship leaderboard after play was suspended Friday evening due to darkness.

Reeves and Kirk each sit at 10 under, though Kirk only finished 16 holes in his second round due to darkness. Reeves is a month removed from his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha. Kirk, a four-time PGA Tour winner, is working his way back to the PGA Tour. Kirk reached #17 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2015 after a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Former leaders Dawie van der Welt and Wes Roach are currently tied for 6th and 12th, respectively. Van der Welt sits two strokes back at 8 under while Roach is three strokes behind the leaders at 7 under. Three others, Nicholas Lindheim, Taylor Moore, and Greyson Sigg are a stroke behind the leaders at 9 under.

