EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Night of Memories occurred on Saturday and current and former players were thrilled to be there.

Dodgers prospect Cameron Decker was happy to be home.

“It’s cool seeing everyone from the Evansville area. Being an Evansville North alumni it’s pretty cool. I went to the basketball game last night,” said Decker

It was no different for White Sox prospect, Colson Montgomery.

“It was a long season. And you don’t know how long it is until you actually go through your first full season. I really only saw my family a couple times. It’s really hard being away from everybody like that. But then once you come back home, your greeted by everybody and everybody is asking questions, wanting to know what you’re doing. It’s a great feeling to come back,” said Montgomery.

Former MLB player Jamey Carroll said he’s happy to give back to the community.

“It means a lot. This is a huge, special event and foundation that’s doing a bunch of great things for a bunch of people that it matters to. And to have an opportunity to come back and be a part of it, to help in any regard is extremely satisfying,” said Carroll.

This was the 23rd Night of Memories.