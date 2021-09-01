Players expecting a challenging Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) The Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off Thursday morning at Victoria National. 16 PGA Tour cards will be on the line.

Victoria National is considered one of the toughest golf courses on the tour schedule. The players competing this weekend, are expecting a very challenging tournament.

“This stacks up as definitely ones of the toughest stops we play on The Korn Ferry or PAG Tour,” says Jim Knous. “There’s not a whole lot of tougher courses. You’ve really got to be on with every aspect of your game”

Brandon Wu is the defending champion.

(This story was originally published on September 1, 2021)