Princeton celebrates Olympian Jackie Young

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) The town of Princeton is all about Jackie Young. On Thursday, Jackie’s family and friends gathered to celebrate their hometown Olympian.

Young is in Tokyo, competing in the 2020 Summer games as a member of the U.S. Women’s 3×3 basketball team.

“We support our athletes but we support Jackie, ” says James Wilkerson. “All the way through her high school career, her college career.”

“They see the accolades that she’s gotten now,” adds Sean Packer. “It’s just unreal, but to be on the Olympic stage. Wow! She is really, really doing big things.”

Young and Team USA’s first games will be Saturday morning.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2021)