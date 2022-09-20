PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Princeton’s Jackie Young continues her winning ways. Her Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA Champions. It is another reason for her hometown to be proud of her.

“Jackie comes back and she’ll visit the school when she is here. She’ll go out to the park and see students. She’s participated in our back to school bash. And donated back packs in previous years,” says Dr. Eric Goggins, North Gibson Superintendent.

Jackie Young is Princeton’s hometown hoop hero. Many people around town say they look up to her.

“I would definitely say she’s a role model,” Charlie Mair, Jackie’s high school basketball coach tells us. “A lot of younger people in the Princeton community in high school right now, in the lower grades they definitely looked up to her.”

Jackie is a relentless competitor and winner when it comes to basketball. People tell us a great feature about her game is her versatility. She’s a force on the inside and a sharp shooter from the perimeter.

She’s excelled at basketball since her junior high school days. Her latest crown of achievements is winning the 2022 WNBA Championship with the Las Vegas Aces.

“She’s won at all levels,” explains Mair. “She won a state championship, she won a NCAA National Championship at Notre Dame, she won a 3-on-3 gold medal in the Olympics, she’s now won a WNBA. She won Indiana Miss Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith National Player of the Year.”

With a combination of academic and athletic excellence – Jackie has had it all. That combination has helped Jackie excel at every level of competition she has been involved in. Her teammates, coaches, community and family love Jackie the basketball player, and they love Jackie the person even more — that’s Jackie Young.