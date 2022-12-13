WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WXIN/WEHT) – Purdue football has named a new head coach on Tuesday. Ryan Walters, the University of Illinois’ Defensive Coordinator, will take the place of Jeff Brohm, who left Purdue for the head coaching position at Louisville.

In Walters’ time as DC, he crafted one of the best defenses in college football and because of their success, he was named a finalist for this year’s “Broyles Award” which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He was also named 247Sports “Defensive Coordinator of the Year” and On3’s “Coordinator of the Year.”

In his first day on the job, Walters made the Tri-State – and most likely all Boilermakers fans – very happy when he announced that Boonville grad and Purdue walk-on Devin Mockobee would be getting a full scholarship.

Walters has agreed to a five-year contract, full details to be released following board approval.