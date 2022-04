LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WEHT) – Purdue’s defensive end George Karlaftis was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick at the NFL Draft. He was an All-Big Ten Selection and a third team All-American.

Karlaftis weighs in at 265 pounds and stands at 6’4″. He recorded 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Boilermakers in 2021.

Karlaftis is from Athens, Greece and his family moved to West Lafayette, Ind. when he was in middle school.