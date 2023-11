EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville took down Ball State 74-50. The Purple Aces are 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

UE held the Cardinals leading scorer to just four points. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. also scored his 1,000th career point in college. Even though he hit that offensive milestone, he was impressed with the defense.

“It comes down to pride. We can’t let anybody come into our gym and get easy points,” said Strawbridge.

Next up the Purple Aces take on Chattanooga on Friday.