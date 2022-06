EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial’s Ray Brodie III has made his college choice official. The Tigers track and football star signs to run track at Indiana University.

Brodie is a 2-time sectional champion and just won a state championship in the 100 meter dash.

“I want to make a name for myself at IU. I want to be in the hall of fame,” says Brodie. “If you pray a lot and work hard you can do anything you want to.”

Brodie was also All-State in football.