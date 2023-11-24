OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro high school has been gaining momentum year after year in the high school football landscape. With challenging opponents in the Class 5A playoffs and teams that possess no easy task in the regular season, the Red Devils have come a long way from their pre-season goals.

A quote from Jakson Lindsey, senior tackle, from July 10:

“We got some younger guys, and obviously, you know, they work hard. But it’s obviously the seniors job [to take charge],” Lindsey said. “Along with those things we have to try and lift them up and just encourage them and let them know, especially on the offensive lines, it’s a physical position and it takes a lot of confidence. It’s obviously letting them know that we have their backs, and we know that they have ours.”

Head coach Jay Fallin was very high on the incoming starters at the beginning of the season. He alluded to the endless possibilities this team possessed even before the first snap this year.

“Owensboro High School Football has been around since 1895,” Fallin said. “No one person, no one class, is going to make or break Owensboro High School. We’re appreciative of everything those seniors did for us, but their time has come and gone. And now it’s time for these guys to step up and have their time [this season].”

And the “younger guys” certainly stepped up to the plate with every intention of knocking it out of the park.

Sophomore running back Evan Hampton has punched in 24 rushing touchdowns on 1356 yards (104.3/game) this season. Not to mention he leads the team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (515) making him the guaranteed, number-one option for junior quarterback Trevor Delacey.

Yes, Delacey is a junior which technically makes him an “upper classmen” or “veteran,” but this is his first year as the starting quarterback. Kasey Boone threw for 11 touchdowns and 1571 passing yards in 2022. But Boone’s completion percentage (56.6%) last season, which is nowhere near Delacey’s 2023 mark (67.8%), still helped Owensboro all the way to a state semifinal. But just six completions for 25 yards and zero offensive points was not the outing the Red Devils were looking for.

It would be something for Owensboro to win a state championship this season—especially in the 100th year of Rash Stadium—but there is still a steep mountain to climb to get there. The Red Devils kick off against the Purples in Bowling Green tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT.