Red-hot Otters own best record in the Frontier League

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Evansville Otters are playing like a team capable of winning the Frontier League championship.

The Otters own the best record in the league with a sparkling 21-8 record.

Manager Andy McCauley says the hot start to the season, is a true team effort. McCauley tells Eyewitness News, “It’s nice to come to work with a bunch of good players that are working hard and are all on the same page. It’s a good clubhouse. Having a lot of fun and winning makes it fun. You can’t take away the hard work these guys put into spring training. Most of these guys had a year off, not getting at bats or throwing to hitters. And they really put the work in at spring training. So it’s a credit to 1 through 24 on that roster.”

The Otters begin a 3-game series against Florence Tuesday night at Bosse Field.



(This story was originally published on June 28, 2021)