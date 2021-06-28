Red-hot Otters own best record in the Frontier League

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Evansville Otters are playing like a team capable of winning the Frontier League championship.

The Otters own the best record in the league with a sparkling 21-8 record.

Manager Andy McCauley says the hot start to the season, is a true team effort. McCauley tells Eyewitness News, “It’s nice to come to work with a bunch of good players that are working hard and are all on the same page. It’s a good clubhouse. Having a lot of fun and winning makes it fun. You can’t take away the hard work these guys put into spring training. Most of these guys had a year off, not getting at bats or throwing to hitters. And they really put the work in at spring training. So it’s a credit to 1 through 24 on that roster.”

The Otters begin a 3-game series against Florence Tuesday night at Bosse Field.


(This story was originally published on June 28, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories