EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Throughout the year players have to sacrifice during the season to be successful and many of those players were highlighted at the Home Team Friday banquet.

There were 13 MVP winners this season with all of them putting it all on the line day in and day out.

Henderson County head coach Josh Boston says it all about pushing student-athletes but also supporting them as they navigate through their everyday lives of balancing sports and school work.

For the student-athletes, they say the support of their parents, coaches and the fans of each of their teams is what always pushes them to be their best and at the banquet each player was awarded for their accomplishments.