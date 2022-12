EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Reitz head basketball coach Austin Brooks says the team isn’t who they want to be yet but they are taking the right steps to be the team they want to be as the season progresses.

All five of Reitz (4-1) games this season have been decided by 12 points of less and while they are happy to have won four of those five, the senior leadership of the team says improvements need to be made and that they along with the coaching staff are working to improve in certain areas.