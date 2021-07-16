Reitz Hill painted in support of Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Reitz Hill has a fresh coat of paint. The west side landmark has been decorated for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics.

Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins are both Reitz graduates and will both be heading to Tokyo to compete in the games.

“In 2016 we had the idea of painting the “R” gold and putting Lilly’s name up,” says Reitz swimming coach David Baumeyer. “We decided to do it again this year and will be rooting them on once they get over to Tokyo.”

The Olympics begin one July 23rd. The Paralympics begin August 24th.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2021)