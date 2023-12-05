EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Though the Reitz lady panthers may be young, it’s difficult to tell as they jumped out to a hot start beginning the season (6-0).

Reitz head coach Brock Stone who is in his first year as the head coach of Reitz after coaching at Webster County, says the togetherness this team has shown is just one of the many reasons this team has been successful to start the season.

“Just our willingness to want and to play defense,” stated coach Stone. “We’re really guarding the ball really well right now, we’re flying around and that’s kind of something I talked about when I came here,” coach Stone added. “That we want to we want to get after people on defense. so right now, we’re doing a great job of it.”

Leadership is always needed, to help be a great facilitator and bridge between the coach and team. For the lady panthers, one of those leaders is Norah Miller.

“As a senior, I have to be the leader and I have to be a role model, especially because we have a lot of younger girls and a lot of freshmen this year and they got to have somebody to look up to and somebody to push them to get harder,” explained Miller. “So I try my best to be an influence.”

Miller understands of what is expected of not only her but the entire team and says the team has do all of the little things in order to continue their success this season.

“Working as hard as we can,” stated Miller. “We got we know we got a scout report and we got to know it, we got to watch film and we work hard in practice every day,” Miler explained. “We just go into these games knowing what we need to do and we get it done, and we’re just going to continue to do that the rest the season.”

Coach Stone says he’s loving the way his team is playing wants them to continue to play through each other.

“Having the willingness to pass up a good shot to get your team made a great shot, that’s a big deal,” said coach Stone. “Not a lot of kids these days want to do that and for the most part, through the first six games, our girls are doing a great job of that.”

Reitz will look to keep their perfect record on Wednesday when they take on Harrison.