EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial is holding a celebration for two of its championship winning athletes plus sending off a team to compete for a championship. The school is hosting a fire truck assembly on June 13 at 9 a.m.

The parade is to honor Ray Brodie’s 100 meters State Championship and Ellie Myers’s tennis singles state championship. The event will also be a send-off for the boys’ golf team to compete in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) boys’ golf state finals.

Brodie had the best time in the preliminaries with 10.68 seconds at the IHSAA boys’ track and field finals in Bloomington on June 4. He was even faster in the finals with a time of 10.57 seconds to win the championship.

At the 2021 IHSAA boys track and field finals, Brodie finished 24th. Brodie is the second Evansville sprinter to win a state title in the past five years. Harrison’s Noah McBride won the 100 meters in 2017.

Myers finished her senior season undefeated at 26-0. She defeated Lauren Long of Park Tudor by the score of 6-2 and 6-2 in two sets in Indianapolis on June 11.

The Boys’ Golf Team will compete in the state finals on June 15 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. More information can be found on Reitz Memorial’s Facebook page.