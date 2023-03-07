EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Reitz Panthers prepare for the regional round of IHSAA boys basketball, they have reflected on how far they’ve come this season and mapped out the goals they still have on the table.

The most recent goal the panthers were able to accomplish was taking home the sectional title. A sectional that provided a lot of learning situations for the team head coach Austin Brooks says, but adds that this next week will take more focus than ever before as they try to bring home a regional championship.

“Growth can be uncomfortable so that’s who we was and we got through that,” coach Brooks explained. “We got a lot better through it and I think that was the main thing of this team coming together, understanding and embracing those roles.” he added.

Reitz will take on Jennings County on Saturday for the 4A region seven championship.

One day at time is what seniors like Will Franklin and Isaac Higgs work to instill in the underclassmen as they work to focus on the task at hand and getting better through each day and each practice.